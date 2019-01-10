Для комфортного сёрфинга

Печать: Шрифт: Абв Абв Абв
danilov 10 Января 2019 в 17:36:59
This software designed to bypass Deep Packet Inspection systems found in many Internet Service Providers which block access to certain websites.
It handles DPI connected using optical splitter or port mirroring (Passive DPI) which do not block any data but just replying faster than requested destination, and Active DPI connected in sequence.
Windows 7, 8, 8.1 and 10 with administrator privileges required.
Download latest version from Releases page and run.
https://github.com/ValdikSS/GoodbyeDPI
МишкаНаСевер 10.01.2019 в 18:11:03 # 708464
https://habr.com/post/335436/
THX, all works good in the Beeline network with parameters -1 -a.
-2,-3,4 are not working