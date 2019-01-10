Для комфортного сёрфинга

Вход

 
danilov 10 Января 2019 в 17:36:59
GoodbyeDPI — Passive Deep Packet Inspection blocker and Active DPI circumvention utility

This software designed to bypass Deep Packet Inspection systems found in many Internet Service Providers which block access to certain websites.

It handles DPI connected using optical splitter or port mirroring (Passive DPI) which do not block any data but just replying faster than requested destination, and Active DPI connected in sequence.

Windows 7, 8, 8.1 and 10 with administrator privileges required.

Download latest version from Releases page and run.

https://github.com/ValdikSS/GoodbyeDPI
  123456 10.01.2019 в 17:47:46   # 708455
есть перевод?
  Manitu 10.01.2019 в 17:57:11   # 708457
Не плохо, если это действительно работает.
  SVOY 10.01.2019 в 18:02:15   # 708461
Не по нашему написано
  МишкаНаСевер 10.01.2019 в 18:11:03   # 708464
  Nafis 10.01.2019 в 20:41:07   # 708488
Как интересно.....
  Лысый 10.01.2019 в 20:58:04   # 708491
  acid 10.01.2019 в 21:06:52   # 708492

THX, all works good in the Beeline network with parameters -1 -a.
-2,-3,4 are not working
