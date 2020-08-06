Не упускать возможности

Печать: Шрифт: Абв Абв Абв
danilov 06 Августа 2020 в 11:47:15
Комментарии, по рейтингу, по дате
Значить Батька бабло не перепрятал
так вот эту тетку ( посла американского) Трапм ещё ТРИ МЕСЯЦА НАЗАД выдвигал в послы )))
вот с сайта Госдепа США
Julie Fisher
DEPUTY ASSISTANT SECRETARY
BUREAU OF EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS
SEPTEMBER 1, 2018 - JULY 22, 2020
Julie Fisher serves as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Europe and the EU. She previously served as the Deputy Permanent Representative of the U.S. Mission to NATO leading preparations for the 2018 Brussels Summit and the move to the new NATO HQ. She was the Chief of Staff to the Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources supporting reform efforts involving knowledge management, human resources and security at U.S. facilities abroad. Prior to that, Julie served as the Director of the State Department’s Operations Center, the 24/7 team that facilitates communications for the Secretary of State, Department principals and colleagues around the globe; the Operations Center also hosts the Department’s task forces and crisis response teams.
From 2011-2013, in support of the NATO Secretary General, Julie was detailed to NATO’s international staff as Deputy Director of the Private Office where she covered North American affairs, the Baltic states, Operations policies and issues related to defense and deterrence posture. She has also served in assignments at the U.S. Embassies in Tbilisi, Georgia; Kyiv, Ukraine and Moscow, Russia, as well as tours at the National Security Council, the bureaus for European Affairs and Near Eastern Affairs, and as a member of the Secretary of State’s Executive Secretariat Staff.
A member of the Senior Foreign Service, Julie attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she majored in Russian and East European Studies; she earned her Master’s degree at the Woodrow Wilson School for International Affairs at Princeton University. She speaks Russian, French and some Georgian.
ватники американский посол с очень грамотным и деловым международным подходом )))
она магистр политологии Принстонского университета, кстати защищала диплом по русским и восточно-европейским исследованиям, неплохо говорит по-русски, а как сказано да она ещё и грузинский выучила )))
могу вас типчики разочаровать подрывную деятельность она вести не будет, ибо у БАТЬКИ такие дела не прокатывают, он сопли не жуёт )))))
так что учитывая её опыт и работу на постсовестком пространстве, учитывая как сейчас пуйло ( со своим недалеким мышлением) проеб...т Беларусь )))
она скорее всего будет переориентировать Беларусь с рашки на сотрудничество с Прибалтикой, Польшей и ЕС то есть попытаться окончательно замкнуть линию типа санитарной зоны по российской западной границе. )))
по-моему у Батьки ( вернее с БАтькой пока у него власть) это может не получится, но попытаться стоит, тем более что американцы четко просчитали нынешную ситуацию когда пуйло выеб....ся в отношении Батьки))
Я бы вам посоветовал проявлять уважение ко всем здесь присутствующим, не зависимо от того, сходятся ли ваши точки зрения. Это называется воспитанность...