Не упускать возможности

danilov 06 Августа 2020 в 11:47:15
"У нас есть возможности в Белоруссии. Ради региональной безопасности и стабильности мы не можем упустить эти возможности. Сотрудничество - это улица с двусторонним движением, и мы будем двигаться вперед соответствующими темпами, как того хотят белорусы, как того требуют наши национальные интересы и как того требуют наши ценности", - отметила дипломат Джули Фишер, выступая на слушаниях в комитете по иностранным делам Сената Конгресса США, посвященных рассмотрению ее кандидатуры на должность посла США в республике.
  Konstant 06.08.2020 в 11:51:01   # 759373
Началась демократия надеюсь Батька справится
  Skype 06.08.2020 в 11:53:52   # 759374
"У нас есть возможности в Белоруссии.

Значить Батька бабло не перепрятал
  sergei55 06.08.2020 в 12:11:13   # 759375
хохлам тоже сало в шоколаде обещали
  Софруджу 06.08.2020 в 12:56:52   # 759379
Александр Григорьевич, дай бог тебе сил, мудрости, решительности, победы!
  GoodZone 06.08.2020 в 12:57:09   # 759380
Почитал условия ЕС предоставления займа Украине под символические проценты - такое чувство, что украинские министры в договорах читают только один пункт, в котором сумма указана... и Беларусь потихоньку туда же катится, батька казался мне хитрым пронырой, неужели не видит аналогий, последствий? Или плотно его за "помидорки" зацепили "западные друзья"?
  портфил 06.08.2020 в 14:12:20   # 759387
хе хе типчики ватные, а что типа новость с таким древним душком ( или как там говорят баян) это же политика )))) или специально ждали чтоб российский позор( в виде российского частного военного сброда) который до выборах на белорусской параше сидит, ну а посля выборов с отбитыми почками обратно в рашку отправят)))))

так вот эту тетку ( посла американского) Трапм ещё ТРИ МЕСЯЦА НАЗАД выдвигал в послы )))

  портфил 06.08.2020 в 14:16:34   # 759388
ну а теперь что касается самой тетки посла - женщина очень грамотная ( в отличии от большинства рашенских дипломатов)))))

вот с сайта Госдепа США



Julie Fisher
DEPUTY ASSISTANT SECRETARY
BUREAU OF EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS
SEPTEMBER 1, 2018 - JULY 22, 2020

Julie Fisher serves as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Europe and the EU. She previously served as the Deputy Permanent Representative of the U.S. Mission to NATO leading preparations for the 2018 Brussels Summit and the move to the new NATO HQ. She was the Chief of Staff to the Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources supporting reform efforts involving knowledge management, human resources and security at U.S. facilities abroad. Prior to that, Julie served as the Director of the State Department’s Operations Center, the 24/7 team that facilitates communications for the Secretary of State, Department principals and colleagues around the globe; the Operations Center also hosts the Department’s task forces and crisis response teams.

From 2011-2013, in support of the NATO Secretary General, Julie was detailed to NATO’s international staff as Deputy Director of the Private Office where she covered North American affairs, the Baltic states, Operations policies and issues related to defense and deterrence posture. She has also served in assignments at the U.S. Embassies in Tbilisi, Georgia; Kyiv, Ukraine and Moscow, Russia, as well as tours at the National Security Council, the bureaus for European Affairs and Near Eastern Affairs, and as a member of the Secretary of State’s Executive Secretariat Staff.

A member of the Senior Foreign Service, Julie attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she majored in Russian and East European Studies; she earned her Master’s degree at the Woodrow Wilson School for International Affairs at Princeton University. She speaks Russian, French and some Georgian.

  портфил 06.08.2020 в 14:32:25   # 759390
ну а теперь типа выводы )))
ватники американский посол с очень грамотным и деловым международным подходом )))
она магистр политологии Принстонского университета, кстати защищала диплом по русским и восточно-европейским исследованиям, неплохо говорит по-русски, а как сказано да она ещё и грузинский выучила )))
могу вас типчики разочаровать подрывную деятельность она вести не будет, ибо у БАТЬКИ такие дела не прокатывают, он сопли не жуёт )))))
так что учитывая её опыт и работу на постсовестком пространстве, учитывая как сейчас пуйло ( со своим недалеким мышлением) проеб...т Беларусь )))

она скорее всего будет переориентировать Беларусь с рашки на сотрудничество с Прибалтикой, Польшей и ЕС то есть попытаться окончательно замкнуть линию типа санитарной зоны по российской западной границе. )))

по-моему у Батьки ( вернее с БАтькой пока у него власть) это может не получится, но попытаться стоит, тем более что американцы четко просчитали нынешную ситуацию когда пуйло выеб....ся в отношении Батьки))

  GoodZone 06.08.2020 в 15:48:54   # 759401
портфил 06.08.2020 в 14:32:25 # 759390
Я бы вам посоветовал проявлять уважение ко всем здесь присутствующим, не зависимо от того, сходятся ли ваши точки зрения. Это называется воспитанность...
