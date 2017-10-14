Вход

 
Империя зла
Трамп в ударе
danilov 14 Октября 2017 в 14:31:23
Назвал Иран террористической нацией ("Iran is a terrorist nation like few others")
Объявил о конфронтации с режимами-изгоями в Иране и Северной Корее ("We’re confronting rogue regimes from Iran to North Korea...")
Тут-же бросил вызов Кубе и Венесуэлле ("...and we are challenging the communist dictatorship of Cuba and the socialist oppression of Venezuela")
Встретился с президентом Виргинских островов, которые являются подмандатной территорией США ("...met with the President of the Virgin Islands")
Заявил, что теперь Пакистан снова уважает США ("...we are starting to have a real relationship with Pakistan and they're starting to respect us as a nation again")

https://youtu.be/JF70_wfPaRw
  stsika 14.10.2017 в 14:35:47   # 637018
Слово прикольное такое ПОДМАНДАТНЫЙ
  bozon house 14.10.2017 в 14:39:39   # 637020
ПОДМАНДАТЫЙ
  spy 14.10.2017 в 15:06:21   # 637023
...бла бла бла...Заявил, что теперь Пакистан снова уважает США...и что все остальные ебали в рот всех пиндосов и их дерьмократию
  MишаМашкевич 14.10.2017 в 16:17:40   # 637032
Сегодня же шабат, дочь его отдыхает. Он вне контроля. Вот и крышу сносит.
